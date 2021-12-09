Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 58,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,859,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

