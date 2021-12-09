Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 58,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,859,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.