ByteNext Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $82,482.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.