Cadence Bank NA Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in American Express by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $168.93 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

