Cadence Bank NA Has $880,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 16,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

