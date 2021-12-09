Cadence Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $7,272,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 233,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 79,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

