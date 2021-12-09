Cadence Bank NA Sells 927 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.