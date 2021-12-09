Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

