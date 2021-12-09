Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,683,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

