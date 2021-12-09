Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

