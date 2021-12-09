Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Caleres stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

