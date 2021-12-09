Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.01 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,017 shares of company stock worth $3,731,143. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

