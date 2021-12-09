Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.