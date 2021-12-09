Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NETSTREIT worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.