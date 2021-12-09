Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 13,609 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MMI opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.