Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.