Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 973,807 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973,807 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.