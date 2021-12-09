Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Camping World worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $40.16. 7,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

