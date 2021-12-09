Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.37. Canaan shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 27,874 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

