Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.37. Canaan shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 27,874 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
