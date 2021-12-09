Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as high as C$14.82. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 185,976 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.