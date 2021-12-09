Canaccord Genuity Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$70.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

Shares of DND opened at C$46.44 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$33.52 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

