Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

CBWBF stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

