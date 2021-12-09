Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 81922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$32.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66.

Get Canagold Resources alerts:

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.