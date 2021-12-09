Capital (LON:CAPD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 124 ($1.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 127 ($1.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Capital alerts:

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.24. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.66 ($1.18).

In other news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,732.93).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.