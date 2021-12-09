Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $183,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,274. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

