CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 37,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,170 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,330. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

