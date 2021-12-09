Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 710,455 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after acquiring an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

