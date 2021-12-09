Carole Ho Sells 1,476 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 329.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

