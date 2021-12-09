Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

NYSE DHI opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

