Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.