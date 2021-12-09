Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,465,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

