Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,187 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $63,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

