Casper Hits One Day Volume of $52.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $440.40 million and approximately $52.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,525,322,589 coins and its circulating supply is 2,779,853,397 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

