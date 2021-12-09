Caspian Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $2,443.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00228901 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

