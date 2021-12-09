CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Cap of $15,166.38

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $15,166.38 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005862 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

