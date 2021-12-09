CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

OTGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 19,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,486. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

