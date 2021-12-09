CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

