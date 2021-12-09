Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 104 ($1.38) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 134 ($1.78).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEY. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.46 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82).

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

