Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.42. 42,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,632,247. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

