Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 291.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.64. The company had a trading volume of 369,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078,426. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $786.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.