Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after buying an additional 518,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after buying an additional 506,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.25. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,780. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

