Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.97 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

