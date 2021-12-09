Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 18,637 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,101. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

