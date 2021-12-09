Cerity Partners LLC Buys 17,766 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

