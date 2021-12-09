Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $144.26. 991,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

