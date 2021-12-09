Cerity Partners LLC Has $33.11 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $317.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

