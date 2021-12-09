Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid gains in four of the company’s business units buoy optimism. It continues to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. Per management, the solid performance reflected the company’s robust progress in its transformation initiatives, cost control measures and a strong market presence. Over the past year, Cerner outperformed its industry. Yet, the company saw a decrease in revenues in Technology resale, Subscriptions and Support and maintenance segments. Contraction in both gross and operating margins is a woe. Competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

CERN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.55.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.20 on Monday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

