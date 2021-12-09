CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,319 shares of company stock worth $23,141,573. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

