CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

