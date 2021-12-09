CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

