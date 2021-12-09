CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $144.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.